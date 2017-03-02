× Happy birthday! Mount Rainier National Park turns 118

SEATTLE — Mount Rainier National Park, one of the nation’s oldest and most-visited parks, celebrated its 118th birthday Thursday.

President William McKinley signed legislation creating the 230,000-acre Mount Rainier National Park on March 2, 1899.

The park, heavily lobbied for by preservationist John Muir, the Sierra Club and local commercial leaders, became the 5th National Park in the country’s existence, following Yosemite.

A staple of Pacific Northwest pride, the park features snowy glaciers, abundant wildlife and unforgettable mountain trails.

Dozens took to social media Thursday to wish happy birthday to the park.

Celebrate the creation of our nation's 5th national park: The gorgeous @MountRainierNPS in #Washington pic.twitter.com/qccU5Lg5i1 — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) March 2, 2017

Happy birthday, Mount Rainier National Park! March 2nd, 1899 was the day that President William McKinley signed… https://t.co/qYSLSRQkDH — San Juan Safaris (@SanJuanSafaris) March 2, 2017