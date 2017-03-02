Former Spokane NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.
Court documents show a judge granted her request on Oct. 7, 2016.
Her new name has origins in Africa and, according to the Washington Post, is a West African moniker meaning “gift of God.”
The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is “Caucasian biologically” but says she identifies as black.
Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.
She told Britain's The Guardian newspaper last week that that she can't find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.
Her memoir is set to be released later this month.