Earl Thomas and Tyler Lockett should be back to start season, Carroll says

INDIANAPOLIS — Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some good news Thursday at the NFL Combine. Some REALLY good news.

Carroll told reporters that both safety Earl Thomas and wide receiver Tyler Lockett should be ready to go to start the 2017 football season.

When asked about Thomas, Carroll said “I think so. All indications are that he will make it back. He’s doing very well.”

Thomas suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg back in week 13. He reportedly contemplated retirement before deciding he’d return to the NFL.

The coach also said Lockett has “a really good chance” to also be ready for the start of the season.

Lockett’s season ended when he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg in week 16.

Carroll also said he’s feeling optimistic about cornerback cornerback DeShawn Shead’s return. He suffered a torn ACL in week 12.