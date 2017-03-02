× Driver shot, wounded in drive-by on 228th Street in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man driving a car in Kent was shot and wounded when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and the occupants opened fire, police said.

The gunfire erupted in the 6700 block of 228th Street, Kent police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said.

The victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Kasner said, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect car fled. Kasner said there was only “limited” suspect information.