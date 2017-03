× Costco membership fees are about to increase

SEATTLE – Costco announced Tuesday that the price of membership will go up later this year.

The Issaquah-based company said the annual fee will jump $5 to $10 depending on membership type.

Goldstar, Business and Business add-on memberships will cost $60 beginning June 1.

Executive memberhips will increase to $120, but the maximum possible reward will increase from $750 to $1,000.

Costco said the fee increase will impact about 35 million members.