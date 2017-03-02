Q13 FOX & JOEtv: Official home of your champion Seattle Sounders FC

Brian Schmetzer mic’d up during training

COMMERCE CITY, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Head Coach Brian Schmetzer of the Seattle Sounders smiles as he holds the MLS Western Conference trophy alongside General Manager Garth Lagerwey after a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on November 27, 2016 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – What’s the secret to Brian Schmetzer’s success?

Maybe hearing him during a Seattle Sounders training session holds some clues.

The team’s coach, who took over mid-season last year and led the club to its first title, wore a microphone for Q13 during a recent training.

Seattle’s first match of the season is at Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and will be televised on the home of the Sounders, Q13 FOX.