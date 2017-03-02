Body of man found floating off Des Moines Marina

DES MOINES, Wash. — The body of a man was found floating in the Puget Sound off the Des Moines Marina Thursday night, police said.

At about 8:27 p.m., a person walking past the marina saw what she believed to be a body in the water, about 30 feet away, police said.

When first-responders arrived, they found the body of a man believed to be about 50 or 60 years of age. Police said there was no obvious sign of trauma and that he still had his wallet on him.

The man was believed to have lived on one of the boats at the marina or nearby, police said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.