27,000 Washington residents eligible for $30 million in 2013 tax refunds

OLYMPIA, Wash. – More than 25,000 people in Washington have a significant amount of money waiting for them if they go back and file their 2013 taxes.

The IRS said Thursday that about 27,600 taxpayers are eligible for refunds totaling more than $30.3 million. About half of those refunds are for more than $829.

The bad news: If you don’t file by April 18, you’re no longer eligible for the money.

The IRS said many of those who didn’t file are also eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit targeted at workers with low or moderate incomes. The EITC was worth as much as $6,044 in 2013.