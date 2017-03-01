× Washington ranks 5th in national ranking (but No. 1 on the West Coast)

SEATTLE — Washington state is listed at No. 5 (but No. 1 on the West Coast) on a new national ranking of how well states are serving their citizens. The Best States report looked at health care, education, crime and corrections, infrastructure, opportunity, economy, and government.

Washington scored highest on infrastructure. Factors the report looked at included use of renewable energy, quality of roads and bridges and internet access. The report ranked Washington’s bridge quality at No.6, but the state’s high public-transit use boosted the overall score.

Washington also scored high in health care and education, along with a strong population growth among young people.

The state did not do well on measures of crime and corrections, landing Washington 25th in the nation. The report pointed to a relatively high prison population and high property crime rates.

The states that served their citizens the best are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Iowa, Utah, Maryland and Colorado.

The states that ranked at the bottom of the Best State report are Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, New Mexico, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Alaska and Kentucky.

The Best States report was released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.