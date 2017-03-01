× Toddler injured by abandoned razor outside public library

BURIEN, Wash. –Two local parents say something needs to change after their little boy was injured by a razor he found outside Burien’s public library.

Burien officials told Q13 News that city and county employees regularly patrol the area outside library on the lookout for hazards.

The issue of discarded needles and razors are not specific to Burien; it’s become a problem across Puget Sound but last week it became too real for one family.

“Now all we can do is wait,” said mother Lily Cohen.

The Cohen family is anxious to know whether 17-month-old Asher was exposed to something dangerous after the injury.

“We decided to sit right over here and we took Asher out of the stroller and put him down,” said Lily.

“As he came over here, he reached down, I saw the razor as he was reaching for it,” said Asher’s father, Eliav. “I tried to take it out of his hand, that’s when we realized he was cut.”

Asher’s parents said it all happened too fast to keep Asher from getting hurt. While the cut wasn’t very deep, it doesn’t make the experience any less frightening.

“I think we’re as present as can be,” said Lily. “If it could happen to us it could happen to anybody.”

The Cohens and other library patrons told Q13 News that at times the homeless population and drug activity in downtown Burien become too much to handle.

“The truth is, is that it’s not safe enough right now with everything that’s happening in front of the library,” said Eliav.

The City of Burien assured Q13 News they are working hard to make sure the public is not in danger.

“We are working as hard as we can to make Burien safe and it takes people engaging in their community to keep it safe,” said Emily Inlow-Hood with the city.

City officials said they plan to add two more police officers to their bike and foot patrols by summer and clean-up crews quickly swooped in Wednesday to pick up trash and any drug paraphernalia hiding in bushes.

“We’re definitely trying to be on top of these things but we do rely on our citizens to let us know when they see something,” said Inlow-Hood. “We can’t be everywhere all the time.”

The Cohens said it could take about 6-weeks before tests reveal if Asher contracted a disease after being cut, but the incident wasn’t going to keep them from coming back to the library.

City officials urged the public to call city hall to report signs of dangers.