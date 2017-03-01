× This was the wettest February since 1961 with 8.85″ precipitation at Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — 2017 was the wettest February in more than 50 years — since 1961 to be exact.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says out of the top 10, it was the second wettest February on record at the Sea-Tac Airport weather station, 8.85″ precipitation.

But will March come in like a lion? It’s looking more lamb-ish at this point.

We will have blustery wind gusts from 20 to 35 mph to start Tuesday, but it will gradually ease by noon. Morning rain showers will decrease in the afternoon.

A warmer beginning to the day, plus a southerly wind, has kept the precipitation as rain instead of snow. Snow is limited to the mountains where 4 to 10 inches has been measured at various points.

Cloudy with increasing rain in the afternoon Thursday, with rain at times overnight. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. On Friday, rain, breezy and heavy mountain snow. Highs mid to upper 40s.

Expect showers Saturday and Sunday -- even a wintry mix -- overnight into the morning. Snow level near 500 feet may create spotty wet snow on higher hills for the morning hours.