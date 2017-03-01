× This was the coldest winter in 32 years

SEATTLE — Were you born after 1985? Then you just experienced the coldest winter of your life. The National Weather Service says the Seattle-area has had the coldest winter season since the winter of 1984-1985 and one of the top 20 coldest winters since record keeping began in 1984.

The agency says the average temperatures taken at the Sea-Tac Airport weather station were colder than normal for December, January, and February, with 21 more nights near or below freezing than normal, adds Q13 Fox Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

Those three months also had fewer days with highs above 50 degrees and far more days with lows below 35 degrees than normal.

While we saw an average amount of rainfall overall this winter, snow was the big showstopper, making this season the snowiest winter since the winter of 2008-2009 with 11.2 inches of snow reported at Sea-Tac.

That also lands this winter in the top 30 snowiest winters for the Puget Sound.

Today marks the end of the meteorological winter season (December – February), prompting many meteorologists to look back at the historic winter. Spring officially begins March 20, 2017.

We didn’t forget about the rain

Yes, it rained/snowed a lot last month. 2017 was the wettest February in more than 50 years — since 1961 to be exact.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says out of the top 10, it was the second wettest February on record at Sea-Tac with 8.85″ precipitation.