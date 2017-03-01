This simple test can detect heart defects in babies right after they’re born

SEATTLE — We typically think of heart disease as an adult problem, but the reality is nearly 36,000 babies are born each year with a heart defect.

Congenital heart defects account for 27% of infant deaths each year — the most common birth defect in the nation.

That’s why early detection is so important to catch these heart problems before babies leave the hospital. And Washington is one of many states doing just that.

In 2015, it became a state law that all newborns in the state receive the Pulse Oximetry Screening within 24 hours of being born. The test checks oxygen levels in babies' blood using sensors on their hand and foot.

"This is very important because if a baby goes home without a screening and they have symptoms later on at home, the parents may not recognize the symptoms and the baby may be at risk for a lot of further complications," said clinical nurse educator Vanna Chiem-Tong.