State’s oldest ferry sold; vessel destined for far-off waters

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries has sold the state’s oldest ferry, the Evergreen State.

The 63-year-old ferry sold for $300,000 to Jones Broadcasting. The new owners plan to use the ferry service in protected waters off the southern Caribbean.

Ferries Chief Elizabeth Kosa said Wednesday that the Evergreen State was the first vessel custom built for the ferry system.

“She served our customers well for six decades, but it’s important that she is sold so we can free up dock space and focus maintenance on our current fleet,” Kosa said.

The 87-car Evergreen State served on several routes including Seattle/Bainbridge and the San Juan Islands Inter-island routes. It was decommissioned in 2016.

It was one of two ferries put up for sale in 2016 and purchased in 2017. The Hiyu was recently sold to a local business owner who plans to use it as a floating entertainment venue on Lake Union.