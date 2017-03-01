× South Seattle community group learns what to say on a 911 call (VIDEO)

SEATTLE — If you see or hear a crime happen right in front of you, you reach for your phone and dial 911.

But do you know what happens next, and how to make sure you help dispatchers get you the help you need?

On Wednesday night, a south Seattle community group tackled crime by learning what to say on an emergency call.

And as Q13 News’ Nadia Romero explains, for one group that big challenge is getting them to pick up the phone at all.