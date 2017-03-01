× Seahawks GM Schneider talks O-line regrets, injury updates at NFL combine

SEATTLE — Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told reporters he would “be lying” if he said he didn’t regret cutting veteran guard Jahri Evans at the end of the 2016 preseason.

“I would be lying to you if I said different,” Schneider said. “I think that his leadership would have been outstanding for us.”

Cutting Evans left the Seahawks offensive line too young and inexperienced, Schneider told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Evans went on to have a strong year with the New Orleans Saints following his release from the Seahawks. The Seahawks’ line ranked among the worst in the league in 2016, and could have benefited from Evans’ presence.

Evans was cut by the team following concerns about durability given his age.

The best offensive lines in the league have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent, Schneider said, creating great cohesion. The Seahawks hope to build that cohesion in the offseason.

“We’d like to add some experience to that position,” the Seahawks GM said.

Early into the offseason, things are going about as planned, Schneider said. Tyler Lockett and Earl Thomas are both recovering well from injuries, and Schneider looks forward to having them back on the squad.

“Those guys are doing great,” Schneider said.

However, Cornerback DeShawn Shead will likely not be available by the start of the season, following an ACL tear in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Division Playoff Round.

Schneider is in Indianapolis to scout young talent at the NFL Scouting Combine, where college football players perform physical and mental tests for NFL coaches and management.