Renton police hope you can help solve this 2015 murder mystery

RENTON, Wash. — Who killed Jamar Bovan? He was found shot to death in his green Dodge Caravan on SW Victoria Street in Renton on July 6, 2015.

“He was so decomposed, we couldn’t see him or touch him or say goodbye,” said his aunt Patsy Bovan.

Jamar was last seen on July 2, 2015.

“We’re hurting and the only thing that can take away that pain is to let us know why and who,” said Patsy.

Those are the same questions Renton Police are trying to answer. Jamar's body was found in the middle of the minivan underneath some car seats. Investigators found some female DNA in the Caravan that they haven't been able to match to anyone and they are hoping someone can tell them where he went on July 2nd or if anyone saw him before July 6th.

"His cell phone was inactive and we just have no idea what happened after that," said Commander Dave Leibman.

Detectives believe he was killed somewhere else and then driven to Renton.

"It took somebody to run up on this big black guy and it took more than one person," said Patsy.

So, who had a beef with him?

"Well, that`s a good question and one we would definitely like to hear and if anybody knows of any problems Mr. Bovan had with anybody, we definitely want to hear about that," said Leibman.

Jamar's family recently celebrated his 41st birthday.

"He was a loving man and he did not deserve this...at all. I need closure. He needs closure," said his son Jamari Bovan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward if you have information that leads to an arrest in the case. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-tips. It's anonymous. You can also submit the info at http://www.p3tips.com.