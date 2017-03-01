× New dads get the baby blues too, study suggests

Pregnancy can be an exciting time for new parents, but along with anticipation, there are moments of uncertainty.

While most couples focus on making sure the mother-to-be is happy, new research suggests new dads can get the baby blues too.

A 2009-2010 New Zealand study found depression rates among men almost doubled between the third trimester of their partner’s pregnancy and the baby’s birth.

In a 2015 study published in the American Journal of Men’s Health, more than 13% of first-time dads showed elevated levels of depressive symptoms during the third trimester and if a father suffers from pre or post-natal depression, it can affect both the mother and the baby.

So what can be done?

Dads should try to get enough sleep leading up to and after the baby is born.

If they have a history of mental health issues or shows signs of depression during their partner's pregnancy, fathers can be assessed for paternal postnatal depression.

And if a dad-to-be finds himself in difficult family or work situations after the baby is born, they should never be afraid to ask for help.