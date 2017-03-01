Murder charge added in Lakewood toddler’s death

TACOMA, Wash. — A western Washington woman who admitted to authorities that she abused a 2-year-old boy she was watching after he became upset when his mother left has been charged with murder in the boy’s death.

The News Tribune reports that the 30-year-old woman was initially charged with first-degree assault but prosecutors filed the second-degree murder charge Tuesday.

The suspect had called 911 after the Lakewood boy collapsed on Feb. 14.

The child suffered a stroke and had swelling and bleeding around his brain. Doctors determined the injuries were consistent with the boy being shaken multiple times.

The boy was taken off life support and died a week later.

The woman allegedly told investigators the boy was difficult and aggressive when his mother left.

