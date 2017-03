SEATTLE — Alejandro Lucero spent years as a homeless heroin addict in downtown Seattle – racking up six felony convictions before the age of 30.

Today, he has a full-time job, a newborn son, and has been clean and sober for more than two years.

Alejandro reached out to Q13 News to share his story of recovery, and was reunited with two Seattle police officers who helped put him on the right track.