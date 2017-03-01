Did you know street signs are this big?

SEATTLE — Occasionally, you run across things on the internet that change your perception of everyday life. Nothing big, but something that causes you to look at your everyday routine in a slightly different way.

A recently published Seattle Department of Transportation blog does just that.

The blog, titled “Signals and Signs are a Big Deal,” shows how traffic objects like street signs and stop lights look on the ground, compared to in the air.

“When you drive through an intersection and look up at a traffic signal, it doesn’t look that big, right,” SDOT asks. “Well, they’re actually quite large.”

SDOT compares a three-section signal with 12″ lights next to SDOT electrician Brian Tuck, who is 6’1″. The signal is at least twice as wide as Tuck, and nearly as tall.

A street sign comparison is even more amazing.

“Again, these signs don’t look that big when you drive by,” SDOT says. “But up close they are as tall as Brian.”

Will you look at the signs differently?