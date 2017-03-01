× Could Russell Okung be the solution to the Seahawks’ offensive line woes?

SEATTLE – Could the Seattle Seahawks maligned offensive line get some help from a familiar face next season?

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Seattle is one potential landing spot for left tackle Russell Okung.

Okung acted as his own agent during free agency last year, and ended up signing a “show me” deal with the Denver Broncos that ultimately ended when his option wasn’t picked up last week.

Had the Broncos picked up his option, it would’ve triggered a four-year, $48 million contract with $20.5 million in guaranteed money.

Broncos vice president of football operations John Elway said the team still plans to attempt to renegotiate with Okung.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve moved on,” Elway said.

The Seahawks could use the help, after starting converted basketball player George Fant at left tackle last season.

Okung was the Seahawks’ first-round draft pick in 2010 – No. 6 overall – and he made the Pro Bowl in 2012.