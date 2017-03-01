× Arizona man rescued after getting trapped in garbage truck

YUMA, Ariz. – A Yuma man found himself stuck in a smelly (and dangerous!) situation this week.

He wound up trapped inside a garbage truck full of trash, KPHO reported.

Early Monday morning, the Yuma Fire Department received a call about of a person trapped inside a garbage truck.

Crews arrived to find the man stuck inside the truck’s cargo compartment along with a full load of garbage.

Turns out, the 55-year-old male had been sleeping inside a dumpster near Yuma Regional Medical Center when the trash truck made its pickup, emptying the dumpster into the cargo compartment of the truck.

The driver stopped to unlock a trash container at a location a short distance away and heard screaming coming from inside the truck.

Attempts to extricate the man from the trash were unsuccessful. But fire crews refused to give up, and they eventually made the decision to dump out the load in a vacant lot.

Dumping the load mechanically was not possible since it would have required compaction of the trash in the cargo compartment.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene, and they all began the process of manually removing the load.

After approximately 3 hours, and removing 6 tons of refuse, the man was successfully pulled out of the truck to safety,

The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Two firefighters also received minor injuries during the extrication process.

Fire officials want to remind the public that trespassing in commercial dumpsters is very dangerous, and this incident could easily have resulted in serious injuries or a fatality.