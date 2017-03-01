× 19-year-old lifeguard at Ballard Pool arrested for voyeurism

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old lifeguard at the Ballard Pool was arrested Monday after staff discovered he had set up a cell phone to record video inside an employee locker room, the Seattle Police Department said Wednesday.

The department said officers were called to the pool at about 8:30 p.m. after two female employees found a cellphone set up to record video from underneath a pile of swimsuits in a staff locker room. Employees reviewed the video on the phone, which reportedly showed the 19-year-old suspect setting up the camera, and called 911, police said.

Officers arrested the man at the pool and booked him into the King County Jail for voyeurism.

The lifeguard has worked part-time at the Ballard Pool for the past two years, police said.