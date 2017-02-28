× Will winter never end? Rain on way … and snow possible this weekend

SEATTLE — We return to a wet and gusty pattern, with snow for the mountains, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

The Seattle metro area gets a rain shadow so we will see less rain than everyone else.

“Thursday is wet and breezy for all. Friday will be windy with heavy passing showers,” he said.

Saturday starts out cold enough for snow on the higher hills with a snow level around 1,000 feet. Saturday afternoon looks gusty with passing rain showers.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with morning snow above 500 feet and afternoon rain.

All of next week looks chilly. The mountain passes should see at least 6 inches of snow per day through the weekend, creating problems up there for sure.

On another note, we ended up with the second wettest February on record. We ended up with nearly 9 inches of rain, making it the wettest February since 1961.