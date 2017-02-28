In first address to joint session of Congress, Trump to declare no time for ‘small thinking’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to declare that “the time for small thinking is over” in his address to Congress.

Trump is to say “the time for trivial fights is behind us” and that the nation needs “the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts” — in his speech Tuesday night, according to excerpts released by the White House.

The president, in what is his first speech to Congress, will also say that his administration will push forth a tax reform plan as well as call for “Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

In the excerpts, Trump also says that “by finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed,” and save billions of dollars.