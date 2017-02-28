× Tower of terror orders employees on the ground at gunpoint during Lacey pharmacy robbery; reward for ID

LACEY — Lacey Police are trying to identify a huge armed robber who ordered pharmacy employees at a Walgreen’s store to get on the ground. Detectives say he is between 6’05 and 6’08 and has kind of a weird run that may help you identify him. The robbery happened on February 24th at approximately 8 PM. Surveillance video shows him walking into the store in northeast Lacey and then proceeding to the pharmacy counter.

He waved a handgun at three employees, ordering them to the ground before climbing over the counter. “The pharmacist opened up the cabinets and he was taking the narcotics and placing them into a plastic sack and also stuffing his sweatshirt pockets full. He, more specifically, asked where the Oxy was and it was in a time-release safe next to the other safes which was opened for him and he took those as well. He packaged everything up and climbs back over the counter and left the store,” said Det. Heather Stetler with Lacey Police

Detectives say it appears the suspect knew exactly what he was doing though he did say “Sorry” several times to pharmacist as he filled the sack. The suspect is described as a very tall white male with a husky build. He was wearing a black hat, black scarf over his face, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and wearing blue latex gloves on his hands. “I’ve approximated the value that he’s taken to be $30,000 to $40,000 worth of street-value narcotics so to get him and to get these drugs off the street would be a huge profit to the community, to keep kids and everybody else safe especially with this guy running around who has a gun and is threatening people’s lives,” said Det. Stetler.

If you can tell officers who he is or have any information that can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers of Olympia/Thurston County at 1-800-222-TIPS. All calls are anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.