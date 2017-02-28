× Police say burglar they arrested Monday is suspect in sexual assault near UW last week

SEATTLE – Seattle police said a man arrested for burglary on Monday is the suspect the sexual assault unit was looking for in connection with an assault last Friday near the UW campus.

The 33-year-old man was arrested when police responded to reports of a break-in in the 5600 block of 15th Ave. NE Monday.

The victim of the sexual assault had given detectives an “extremely detailed” description of the suspect, and officers quickly connected the two cases.

The assault happened Friday morning at 10:30 a.m., when a woman woke up to a stranger in her bedroom in the 4700 block of 16th Ave. NE. The man assaulted her, then ran away.