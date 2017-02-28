× Police investigating theft of 40K excavator near Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (AP) _ The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a $40,000 excavator from a business in southwest Washington.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday that the theft happened between Friday night and Saturday morning at Spencer’s Trucking and Excavating near Kelso.

The equipment has the company logo and phone number of the business on it in blue and white writing.

Authorities say the lights were shot out at the business during the theft.