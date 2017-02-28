Pierce County deputies shoot 2 people after high-speed pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Pierce County sheriff's deputies shot and injured two people after a pursuit involving a stolen car.

Authorities say deputies shot at the pair early Tuesday after they drove at the officers.

A deputy spotted a stolen Ford driving recklessly at about midnight and tried to pull it over. The driver sped away and a chase ensued at speeds over 70 mph.

#Q13FOX We've learned that it was 2 males who were shot by the @PierceSheriff after failing to stop there vehicle. pic.twitter.com/cRligvluDC — Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) February 28, 2017

The driver lost control at one point and went off the road. Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders says the Ford ended up facing the deputies in the 9600 block of Golden Given Rd.

The deputies ordered the people out of the car, but the driver moved toward the deputies and they opened fire.

The driver and a passenger were shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.