Outback Steakhouse's parent company announces dozens of closures

The parent company of Outback Steakhouse announced it will close 43 restaurants across the country.

Bloomin’ Brands also runs Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Steakhouse, and the closures are expected to be spread across all four chains.

The company hasn’t said which restaurants will be closed, but Consumerist reported that all four chains have already been affected. It found 13 closures spanning New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Bloomin’ Brands said its earnings dropped $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Bloomin’ Brands didn’t immediately respond to a Q13 News inquiry as to whether any locations in Washington will be affected.