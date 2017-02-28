× More snow and ice means more school delays on Tuesday

SEATTLE — Nearly 30 districts decided to delay school Tuesday morning after temperatures dipped overnight creating icy roads.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says morning showers are tapering off, snow is lighter and melting. Temperatures in some neighborhoods are near or below freezing, so watch for icy spots until at least mid-morning.

Tuesday will be a “drier” day with slightly warmer high temperatures in the low 40s. Rain arrives to coast this afternoon.

Showers will track inland and continue through first half of Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory in the Cascades begins at 4 p.m. Tonight 6-10 inches of new snow and by Wednesday morning some totals could reach 18 inches. Travel will be affected over all mountain passes through Wednesday.

Q13 meteorologist Walter Kelley says the next chance of lowland snow will be this weekend.