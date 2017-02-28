× Man arrested in Spokane in death of baby

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Spokane in connection with the death of a 10-month-old boy he was babysitting.

Joshua Mobley was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday on second degree murder charges.

KREM-TV reports that the baby’s mother checked on the child early Monday morning and found that he was not breathing and cold to the touch. Police say the boy had bruising to both of his cheeks, forehead and stomach.

The mother told police that Mobley had been babysitting her son.

An autopsy of the 10-month-old said the boy died from blunt force trauma.