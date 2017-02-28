Check the latest school closures and delays

Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

Posted 9:05 AM, February 28, 2017, by and

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities. Other photos show Conway leaning over to take a smartphone picture of the event.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration.

Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s desk during his time in office.

Conway hasn’t weighed in on the criticism.