Amazon cloud storage failure causes widespread outages for websites, apps

SEATTLE — The internet has been a little difficult for people to navigate on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services, the popular storage and hosting platform used by a huge range of companies, reported that it is experiencing intermittent outages.

People are reporting outages and delays on services like Slack, Trello, Sprinklr, Venmo and even Down Detector, which is the site that shows where real time outages are occurring.

S3 is experiencing high error rates. We are working hard on recovering. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) acknowledged that it’s having issues. In a note on its website, the company specified that it is the Simple Storage Service (S3) tied its US-EAST-1 regional data center in Northern Virginia.

“AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

sorry all. current #AWSdown brought down https://t.co/XYZ5iegXtd. We're curled up on the floor in a fetal position until its over pic.twitter.com/lErFYzvX5m — DownDetector (@downdetector) February 28, 2017

Amazon provides cloud computing services to hundreds of thousands of companies across a wide variety of areas.

The Seattle company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.