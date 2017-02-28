95-year-old Seattle man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of man at his front door

SEATTLE (AP) — A 95-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in Seattle last year.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/TkTQwl ) James Patton pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday and was released on personal recognizance after being fingerprinted.

Patton is accused of negligently handling his gun, which he says went off when he answered the door at his home last June. The bullet killed 51-year-old Anthony Webb.

Police say Patton told detectives an unknown person knocked on his door just after 10 p.m. Charging documents say Patton armed himself when no one answered a question he posed through the door.

Documents say after the man fell to the ground, Patton asked if he was OK and called 911.

He told police later it was an accident.