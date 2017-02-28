× 2 hurt as gun goes off during French President’s speech

PARIS (CNN) — Two people were wounded when a weapon was accidentally fired Tuesday as French President François Hollande was giving a speech in the western city of Villognon, the mayor told CNN.

Hollande was not injured, but two other people were, Mayor Claude Guitton said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to CNN affiliate BFM-TV, a local police officer aiding in the security detail for the President’s visit accidentally discharged his weapon. The officer is a sniper and was positioned on top of a building, the Prefet of Charente Pierre N’Gahane told BFM-TV.

The President was speaking at the inauguration of a high-speed train line.

Video on the French presidential Élysée website showed Hollande speaking, and then a gunshot is heard. “I hope it is nothing serious,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

An investigation has been opened.

“This seems to have been an accident,” Guitton said. He said Hollande has since left the city.