Winter brings morning snow to Seattle metro, prompting Winter Weather Advisory

SEATTLE -- Much of western Washington woke up to fresh snow Monday morning, and the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

Forecasters are calling for 1-2 inches of snow this morning with higher locations getting about three inches.

There were a handful of school delays -- click here for the full list.

Approaching 1 inch of snow at NWS Seattle. Here's a couple scenes from our office. #wasnow #wawx pic.twitter.com/108O1btpDW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 27, 2017

Locations above 300 feet will see the highest accumulations. Areas affected include the Seattle metro area, the eastside and areas north including Everett.

Any snow that falls will quickly melt off this morning as temperatures rise as we move closer to noon.

Snow-covered and slick roads made for a slow morning commute. Remember to use caution while driving as snow can create slick roads and limited visibility.

Q13 forecaster Erin Mayovsky says highs are going to be much cooler than normal -- in fact about 8-10 degrees below the average high.

Snow is falling all over Western Washington. Surreal scene in Kirkland, where snow is sticking on palm trees. pic.twitter.com/WAxZrVCkS1 — Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) February 27, 2017

Showers throughout the day on Monday will continue into tonight.

Tuesday starts off cloudy and wet. We may see a few snow flurries mixed back in with the rain in the early morning hours. By the afternoon just rain as we warm up into the mid 40s, which is still cool for this time of year.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high near 48 with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

More rain by Thursday! Mostly cloudy with winds picking up throughout the day. Breezy conditions to start with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely with highs sitting just under normal in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Next weekend, a broad upper trough will develop over the Pacific Northwest giving way to cold conditions again. It will remain showery over the area, especially over the mountains. Snow levels may again get quite low, possibly below 1000 feet, which means we could see some lowland snow.

Winter lives on!