Trial begins for Concrete man accused in deadly 2015 New Year’s Eve shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The trial of a Concrete man charged with fatally shooting a man after a 2015 New Year’s Eve party is set to begin in Skagit County Superior Court.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that the trial of Jason Aaron Becktel is scheduled for Monday after several delays.

Becktel is accused of fatally shooting Allen Kesterson. Becktel pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He claimed it was self-defense.

Becktel had turned himself in about six hours after authorities found Kesterson dead outside a home west of Concrete.

A medical examiner said Kesterson died from blood loss from two gunshot wounds.

Court documents say the medical examiner believed Kesterson could have survived if he had received help in a timely manner.

Becktel’s trial is expected to last two weeks.