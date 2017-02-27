All lanes of I-5 blocked near I-90 after tanker truck rollover
Taco truck feeds drivers stuck in long I-5 backup

Posted 1:04 PM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:28PM, February 27, 2017
SEATTLE – Tacos to the rescue!

With drivers stuck for hours in traffic on I-5 on Monday, a taco truck decided to take advantage of the situation.

Tacos El Tajin opened for business close to the front of the closure on northbound I-5 while crews were cleaning up an overturned tanker carrying butane.

Customers lined up for some food to help them wait out the cleanup.

Rachel McQuade sent in a picture and video.

“Look at all the people in line!!!” she wrote. “Best business – they were very nice and happy!! They are taking debit cards!!”