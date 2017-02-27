× Sequim man survives five days in car after driving off the road

SEQUIM – A man survived five days in his car after driving off the road in Sequim.

The Clallam County sheriff’s office said Richard Jones, 69, was “very much alive” but dehydrated and hypothermic when he was found Monday morning. Another man was out walking his dog just after 7 a.m. when the spotted the car about 20 fee down a steep embankment off Sequim-Dungeness Way.

Jones’ wife reported him missing when he didn’t return from what was supposed to be a quick trip to the store for a bottle of wine last Wednesday evening.

Deputies said Jones couldn’t get the doors of his 1992 Toyota Celica open because they were blocked by brush and trees.