Small plane crashes into home in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTLA) — A Cessna 310 crashed into a house in Riverside Monday afternoon in an incident a witness a mile away said felt like an earthquake.

The plane had departed from Riverside airport and we en route to San Jose when it crashed, the FAA told KTLA in Los Angeles.

Police began receiving phone calls about 4:41 p.m. about a plane “landing” near a residential area at Central and Streeter avenues, Riverside Police Department Lt. Charles Payne said.

Few minutes ago I was LIVE on #Periscope: Riverside small plane crash https://t.co/6t4Q9rFQdq — H. L. Reyes (@BookishBakerHLR) February 28, 2017

Police and the Fire Department were responding, and nearby homes were being evacuated, he said.

Payne had no information on injuries or casualties.

“The building I was in shook like a very short, small earthquake,” H.L Reyes said on Twitter.