Logging truck crash blocks westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

Posted 11:22 AM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:20PM, February 27, 2017

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were blocked Monday morning at the Snoqualmie Pass summit after a logging truck crash.

WSDOT officials said it was unclear what led to the crash or when the freeway would reopen. Westbound traffic was also being stopped at Easton.

Photo credit: Stewart Smith

Eastbound lanes were briefly blocked at North Bend to allow crews to clear snow, but reopened around noon.

In a separate incident, all lanes of I-5 were closed Monday morning after a tanker truck rolled over in the collector-distributor lanes of I-5 just south of I-90.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

