Logging truck crash blocks westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were blocked Monday morning at the Snoqualmie Pass summit after a logging truck crash.

WSDOT officials said it was unclear what led to the crash or when the freeway would reopen. Westbound traffic was also being stopped at Easton.

Eastbound lanes were briefly blocked at North Bend to allow crews to clear snow, but reopened around noon.

In a separate incident, all lanes of I-5 were closed Monday morning after a tanker truck rolled over in the collector-distributor lanes of I-5 just south of I-90.

This is a developing story and will be updated.