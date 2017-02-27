Lightning strikes Space Needle, snow falls across Puget Sound as wild weather reigns

SEATTLE – Two rounds of unexpectedly wild weather hit Western Washington on Monday.

The first round brought snow to the Seattle metro area Monday m orning, the eastside and areas north, including Everett.

The second swept through beginning Monday afternoon, bringing snow, lightning and thunder.

Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said it was the result of a very active convergence zone.

In Seattle, video showed lightning hitting the Space Needle. Officials at the Space Needle said it contains 24 lightning rods plus the spire itself, which ground lightning strikes. There was no damage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Bellevue, police sent video of cars sliding down a hill downtown.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Kirkland, a school bus with no children aboard hit a fire hydrant, flooding some nearby condominiums.

Kelley said to expect isolated thunderstorms containing hail through Tuesday, and lots of snow in the passes all week.

The weather exacerbated a massive traffic problem in Seattle, where I-5 was shut down most of the day after a tanker truck overturned.

The one bright spot Monday: A taco truck stuck in the backup served Mexican food to hungry stranded drivers.