Bomb squad called in as Jewish Community Center in Mercer Island evacuated

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - The Jewish Community Center in Mercer Island was evacuated Monday evening for an unspecified reason, as more than a dozen Jewish centers and day schools across the U.S. faced bomb threats.

Officials were vague about the nature of the threat.

No bombs were found at any of the locations, and officials at the Mercer Island center couldn’t confirm the reason for the evacuation. Bellevue police did, however, say that their bomb squad was called in to assist Mercer police and said "one could draw conclusions" for why it was called in.

Nadine Strauss, the executive director of Herzl-Ner Tamid synagogue on Mercer Island, said they had “prepared for the possibility” and evacuated people from the center to the synagogue.

Mercer Island police said employees at the JCC made the decision to evacuate.

Strauss said everyone at the synagogue was “safe and comfortable, entertained and fed.”