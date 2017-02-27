× ID needed of thief who stole laptop from Lynnwood store that helps kids with cancer

LYNNWOOD — The owner of a store in Lynnwood that uses the proceeds to help kids with cancer is outraged after being targeted by a thief. The suspect stole a laptop from “Finding Treasures for a cure Thrift and Antique Store on Saturday. “All the pictures that have documented the evolution of our store are gone. It just has a huge irreplaceable and priceless value to us,” said owner Kris Forth. They need that laptop to run their store. It contained 16,000 inventory entries and replacing the data could take three years. “It’s really disappointing because we’re a non-profit trying to help kids and we say all the time, ‘Ask us.’ If you need something that bad just come and ask us. We will give it to you. You do not have to take it,” said Forth who offered to buy back the laptop from the thief no questions asked.

The suspect spent about 45 minutes wandering around the store before grabbing the laptop when employees were helping other customers. If you can identify the suspect for Lynnwood Police, submit his name to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you don’t care about the reward, you can contact Lynnwood Police and reference Case #2107-00006613.