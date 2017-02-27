× Hearing for recall effort of state senator this week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) _ A hearing for the effort to recall Sen. Doug Ericksen is set for this week before Whatcom Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis.

The Bellingham Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2lKqc3J ) the judge will decide whether there are grounds for the recall, which would allow its supporters to continue to the next stage of collecting enough signatures to put the issue before voters. The hearing is set for Thursday.

The recall effort was started Feb. 9 by some voters in Ericksen’s 42nd District who said the Ferndale Republican wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington, D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

Ericksen began serving as the communications lead at the Environmental Protection Agency in January, a temporary position lasting up to 120 days. Ericksen has said he can do both jobs.