KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Speed may have been a factor in a deadly crash early Monday morning in Kirkland.

According to Kirkland police, a car crashed into a utility pole shortly after 1 a.m. in the 13700 block of NE 124th Street. The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

Investigators say early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.