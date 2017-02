SEATTLE – All lanes of I-5 were closed Monday morning after a tanker truck rolled over in the collector-distributor lanes of I-5 just south of I-90.

Those closures happened at about 10:45 a.m., and all lanes of westbound I-90 closed soon after at Rainier Ave. S.

There was no immediate word on when they would-reopen.

UPDATE: All lanes of SB I-5 are now closed at I-90 due to this collision. pic.twitter.com/evtGrke4k2 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 27, 2017

There was also no word on whether there were any injuries, or what caused the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes of WB I-90 at Rainier Ave S are now closed due to this collision. Traffic must exit at Rainier Ave S. pic.twitter.com/FUyrf6B91i — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 27, 2017

UPDATE: The SB I-5 express lanes are also closed. ALL DRIVERS can use the Cherry/Columbia St HOV off-ramps to exit. #SeattleTanker pic.twitter.com/Z3aQrLpaRf — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 27, 2017

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.