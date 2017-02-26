× What went wrong? Descriptions of Oscars blunder, possible explanations surface

LOS ANGELES — The coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

But that’s not the story of the 89th Academy Awards. It’s the Oscars blunder that everyone is talking about.

“Moonlight” won after the end of the awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

Actor and presenter Warren Beatty called out “La La Land” only after a long pause, and handing the card to actress Faye Dunaway. Immediately after “La La Land” was read, Beatty can be heard saying “but it says Emma Stone.”

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” Beatty said.

Beatty later told the LA Times that he thought it was very strange, because the card said Best Actress.

However, Actress Emma Stone said she had her Best Actress card the entire time.

Wait…what? Emma Stone casts doubt on Warren Beatty's mix-up explanation: 'I had my best actress card the entire time.' See OSC-402. pic.twitter.com/7vEkWHNzcS — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) February 27, 2017

Though no official story for the mishap has been released, Twitter blew up with possible explanations as to what happened, as well of reports of chaos backstage.

According to the LA Times, as the “La La Land” cast was taking the stage, a stage hand walked back and forth, saying “he got the wrong envelope.” The Academy doesn’t know what went wrong, the Times reported.

The Times reports duplicate cards await on both sides of the stage.

Here's what happened backstage when the Moonlight/La La Land flub happened: https://t.co/S23y5fw6ir pic.twitter.com/NDcjQ95RUG — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) February 27, 2017

How could the best picture mix-up happen? Duplicate cards await on both sides of the Oscars stage https://t.co/4jiGIs2eiR pic.twitter.com/YBF879s2sS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017

What actually happened backstage at the Oscars during the "La La Land"/"Moonlight" mixup https://t.co/N7SX3xE8uO pic.twitter.com/sHINFqUXEn — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017

Emma Stone says she still hasn't processed what happened at the end of the #Oscars. "Has anybody?" https://t.co/oyUIsbqSnC #Oscars pic.twitter.com/39ZvzXAk5k — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017